Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.
ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
