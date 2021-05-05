Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

