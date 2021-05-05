Contrasting Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% Dana -0.09% 6.48% 1.65%

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dana 0 1 8 0 2.89

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 16.07%. Dana has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.95%. Given Dana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Dividends

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Patrick Industries pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Dana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.96 $89.57 million $3.85 24.58 Dana $8.62 billion 0.43 $226.00 million $3.06 8.32

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dana beats Patrick Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

