Contrasting TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

Risk and Volatility

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and New Mountain Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.47 $112.56 million $1.27 10.06

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, develops, launches, and sells hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

