Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.95. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

