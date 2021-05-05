Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.25.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Copart by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copart by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

