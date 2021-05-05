Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.