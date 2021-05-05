Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.