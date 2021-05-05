Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSOD opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Earnings History for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit