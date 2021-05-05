Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.90, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

