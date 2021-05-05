Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

