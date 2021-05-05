Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $5.29 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $25.08 or 0.00043987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $881.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,090.86 or 1.00142276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00215739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001765 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.