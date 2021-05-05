COVIR.IO (CVR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $74.42 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $11.74 million and $74.42 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for $98.60 or 0.00177944 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

