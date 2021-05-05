Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $21.98 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

