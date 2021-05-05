Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Crane has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

