Credit Suisse Group Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $91.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $84.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

