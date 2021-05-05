Credit Suisse Group Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $97.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

XYL traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

