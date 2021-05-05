Credit Suisse Group Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $43.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

