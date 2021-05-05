Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JSAIY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

JSAIY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 47,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

