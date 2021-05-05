Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

