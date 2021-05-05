Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 809,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,055,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

CRLBF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

