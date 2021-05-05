CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $115.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 78.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $973,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.