Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 573982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 in the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

