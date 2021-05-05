Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 573982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 in the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
