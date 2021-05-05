Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.67 million.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

