Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $10.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.17. 7,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

