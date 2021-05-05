Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $205.00 at Oppenheimer

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,561,000 after purchasing an additional 421,434 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

