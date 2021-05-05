CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches Market Cap of $784,422.57

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $784,422.57 and approximately $1,139.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00263200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.59 or 0.01155877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.35 or 0.00725918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.32 or 1.00084981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

