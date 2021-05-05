Csenge Advisory Group Has $566,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

