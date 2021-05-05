Csenge Advisory Group Has $615,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

