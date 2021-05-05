Csenge Advisory Group Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.