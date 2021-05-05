Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 77.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 190,281 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.