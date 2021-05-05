Csenge Advisory Group Sells 24,751 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average of $247.45.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

