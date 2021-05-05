Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,412 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,702,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,673 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 166,268 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

