Csenge Advisory Group Sells 388 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

