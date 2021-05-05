CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. CTS has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in CTS by 10.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

