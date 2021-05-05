Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 6,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,307.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

