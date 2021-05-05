Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers traded as high as $123.14 and last traded at $123.03, with a volume of 2043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

