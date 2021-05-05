Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

CMI traded up $5.46 on Wednesday, hitting $261.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.77. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

