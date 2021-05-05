Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

CMI traded up $5.46 on Wednesday, hitting $261.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.77. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Earnings History for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit