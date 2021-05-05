Curecoin (CURE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,037.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $23,037.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.36 or 0.00612454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,010,253 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

