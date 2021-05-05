Curi Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Curi Capital increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Curi Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. 2,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,506. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.