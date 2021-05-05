Curi Capital Has $704,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Curi Capital lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 253,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $60.11 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

