Curi Capital Increases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Curi Capital raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Curi Capital’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

