Curi Capital Invests $203,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,841,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.60. 3,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.43 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

