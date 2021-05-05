Curi Capital Purchases 40,310 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Curi Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Curi Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.96. 10,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

