CustomContractNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $932,262.09 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 100.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $932,262.09 and $28.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 101.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.28 or 0.00606103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002442 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.