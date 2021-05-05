Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

