Cwm LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

