Cwm LLC Has $3 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

