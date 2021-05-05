Cwm LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57.

