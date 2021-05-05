Cwm LLC Purchases 4,675 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

