Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $373.16 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $242.22 and a 12-month high of $392.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.00.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

