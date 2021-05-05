Cwm LLC Sells 6,474 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $21,377,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

